Chiefs free agent cornerback Phillip Gaines reportedly scheduled to visit Bills

The Bills lost one cornerback named Gaines on Friday in free agency and now they could be adding another.

Phillip Gaines, a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014, is scheduled to visit next week, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He and E.J. are not related.

Gaines, who turns 27 on April 4, started 14 of 41 career games with the Chiefs over the last four season. He has 100 career tackles and an interception. He suffered a dislocated elbow in the season finale in December.

Gaines visited the Indianapolis Colts this week.

His visit is likely to be toward the end of next week as the NFL world descends on Orlando for the annual meetings beginning Monday.

Veteran Vontae Davis’ addition gives the Bills a veteran starter opposite Tre’Davious White, but the team’s slot cornerback role remains unfilled. EJ Gaines, last year’s starter on the outside, signed with Cleveland. Buffalo’s slot cornerback in 2017, Leonard Johnson, is also still on the open market.

Another signing at the position before the draft would not be a surprise.