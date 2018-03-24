First Unitarian Universalist Church announces ordination of Bob LaVallee

The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Niagara (FUUN) has announced the recent ordination of Bob LaVallee. The church is located at 639 Main St., Niagara Falls.

LaVallee graduated from Meadville Lombard Theological School in 2016 and served as an intern minister with the Church of the Larger Fellowship from 2014-2016. In that role, he designed and led online worship, produced an online weekly talk-show, and facilitated numerous groups and trainings on topics including white privilege, zen koans, liberation theology and more.

He has completed chaplain training at the Veterans Administration Hospital in New York City and at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo. He is currently a chaplain resident at St. Joseph's Hospital in Cheektowaga. Prior to attending Meadville Lombard he was the lay leader of the Kandahar Crossroads Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Afghanistan.