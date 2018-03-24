EGAN, Barbara A. (Luckenbaugh)

Of South Wales, NY, March 19, 2018; dearest daughter of Betty and the late Eugene Luckenbaugh; loving wife of Charles A. Egan; dearest mother of Rachael Egan and Jody (Marc Schlegel) Egan; beloved grandmother of Paityn, Addison and Avery; dear sister of Diane (late David) Driggs, Judy (Edward) Gardner, Eugene (Diane) Luckenbaugh and Donna Samit; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to visitation Sunday from 4-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM. Memorials may be made to The Jonah Cancer Center, 462 Grider St., Buffalo, NY 14215. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com