College roundup: ECC men's basketball edged in fifth-place NJCAA game

Arkansas State Mid-South shot 65.5 percent (19 for 29) in the second half Saturday, overcoming a 16-point deficit, and defeated Erie Community College, 72-71, in the fifth-place game of the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship in Danville, Ill.

The Kats (20-11) led, 36-26, at the half but could not hold off the hot-shooting team from West Memphis, Ark.

Trevor Banks, a 6-7 sophomore, led the winners with 25 points and seven rebounds. Coach Alex Nwora's ECC team had four double-figure scorers, led by Kasey Walker-Gregg with 16 points. Shevon Anisca had 14 points and five rebounds and Kyle Harris had 12 points and Pedro Marquez 11.

Women's lacrosse

Canisius 11, Manhattan 8: The Griffs (4-4, 1-0) outscored the visiting Jaspers, 6-0, over the last 14:07 to begin their defense of the MAAC championship. Allie Stewart scored five goals and Jen Reininger had three to lead the victory. Marissa Malvaso, Jourdan Roemer and Bryar Cummings had single tallies for Canisius.

Niagara 13, Iona 12: After leading 11-6, the Purple Eagles (4-5) barely held off the Gaels in Lewiston. Rachel MacCheyne had three goals in the first half for Niagara.

Men's lacrosse

Canisius 13, Siena 12: Senior Ryan McKee scored his fourth goal of the game with 2:06 remaining to give the Griffs (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) the victory on the turf field in Loudonville. Sophomore Carter Stefaniak had a career-high five goals to lead the way for the Griffs.

Baseball

Canisius 5, Fairfield 3: The Golden Griffins (12-6, 1-0) opened their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule by defeating the Stags as Joseph Preziuso singled home a run for a 3-2 Canisius lead in the fourth inning and Mark McKenna hit sacrifice flies to drive in single runs in the sixth and eighth inning. Winning pitcher Jared Kennedy pitched one-hit ball for 4.1 innings and Will Frank struck out two in the ninth to get the save.

George Mason 4, St. Bonaventure 0: Junior right-hander Zach Mort of the Patriots struck out 13 in pitching a complete-game, spoiling the Atlantic 10 opener for Bona (4-11).

Softball

UB 8-8, Eastern Michigan 4-0: Ally Power, who no-hit the Eagles on Friday, came back and pitched a five-hit shutout with five strikeouts in the five-inning second game.

Marist 5, Niagara 3: Jerri Ann Orfano hit a three-run homer for all the runs for the Purple Eagles (5-17) on the second day of the Homewood Suites Challenge in Raleigh, N.C.