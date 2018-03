DOUGLAS, Dorothy B.

DOUGLAS - Dorothy B. March 20, 2018. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, along with three remaining siblings, also a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Wake will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, on Monday from 10-11 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 AM. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com