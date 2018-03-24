County's largest networking event on tap at New York Beer Project

The Niagara Region Construction Alliance (NRCA) is teaming up with several business and professional organizations in Niagara County for what is touted as the county’s largest networking event at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport.

Cost is $15 at the door.

Participating organizations include: Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, Niagara USA Chamber, Leadership Niagara, Downtown North Tonawanda Merchants Association, Lockport Business Association, Lockport Main Street, Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas, Town of Niagara Business and Professional Association, Small Business Development Center at Niagara County Community College, Women’s Business Center at Canisius, and Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

“The mission of this event is to engage with neighboring business and professional organizations within our county and find ways for us to work together and uncover opportunities for the business communities that we serve,” said Kristin Savard, NCRA past president and 2019 president of the New York State Builders Association.

To register, visit: https://workbea.com/network-niagara/.

Joining Savard as an event speaker will be: Kory Schuler, executive director of the Niagara USA Chamber and vice chairman of the Niagara County Workforce Development Board; and Don Jablonski, director of Niagara County Employment and Training.

The NRCA is a nonprofit member alliance that provides quality professionals to the community, advocacy for the construction industry, and networking opportunities with industry affiliates.