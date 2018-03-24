County offers free workshops on improving health at numerous sites

The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in collaboration with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering free workshops throughout Niagara County for individuals with any ongoing health condition, including; arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, pain and high blood pressure.

The Chronic Disease Self-Management Program meets once a week for 6 weeks and helps participants learn how to manage their health and maintain an active lifestyle. Caregivers are also welcome. Workshops are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, April 18 to May 23, at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls.

In addition, a Diabetes Self-Management Program will meet once a week for 6 weeks, to help participants learn problem-solving and decision-making skills. Caregivers are also welcome. Workshops are scheduled for: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, April 6 to May 11, at the Trott Access Center, Room 7, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls.

A Diabetes Prevention Program will meet once a week for 16 weeks, then once a month for 6 to 8 months. The 16-week workshop includes advice on healthy eating, physical activity, stress management and staying motivated. Workshops are planned for 6 to 7 p.m. April 12 to July 26 at the North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 24 to Aug. 7 at Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.

To register or for more information, contact Kristin Wolf at the Niagara County Department of Health at 278-1900.