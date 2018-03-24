Buffalo Beauts gameday: Beauts face Metropolitan Riveters in Isobel Cup

Faceoff: 3 p.m. Sunday, Barnabas Health Hockey House.

Online: Twitter.

Regular season records: Buffalo 12-4-0, Metropolitan 13-3-0.

Last time out: Buffalo punched its ticket to the Isobel Cup in dramatic fashion last Saturday, as defenseman Sarah Casorso scored the first goal of her National Women's Hockey League career to secure a 3-2 overtime victory against the Boston Pride. The Beauts entered the third period down 2-1 but got an equalizing goal from forward Corinne Buie six minutes into the final frame of regulation to force a 20-minute sudden-death overtime.

Metropolitan blew out the Connecticut Whale a day later in the other semifinal. Rebecca Russo, Erika Lawler and Madison Packer all had multi-point games in the Riveters' 5-0 victory.

Isobel Cup history: This is the first Isobel Cup in the league's three-year history that doesn't pit the Beauts against the Pride. Boston won the NWHL's first title, while Buffalo pulled off an upset last season. If the Beauts win Sunday, they'll become the first back-to-back Isobel Cup champions.

Like last year, the Isobel Cup is a one game, winner-take-all format. The 2016 final was a best-of-three series.

Tale of two seasons: Buffalo and Metropolitan split the six-game season series, with the Riveters winning the first three meetings and the Beauts winning the last three. Two of Buffalo's three victories were by one goal.

Historically, the two teams are very even. Buffalo has 10 regulation victories in the all-time series, while Metropolitan has eight.

Playoff heroes: Buie scored the game-winning goal in last year's Isobel Cup, beating Pride goalie Brittany Ott with a backhand to give Buffalo a 3-0 lead in the second period. Boston responded with two goals in the third but were unable to tie. Buie played for the Pride during the 2016 season, meaning she'll have a chance to become the first player in league history to win three Isobel Cups.

Buffalo forward Hayley Scamurra is another player to watch. Despite being this year's NWHL Rookie of the Year, the Williamsville native also spent time with the Beauts in the 2017 playoff run. She was tied for the team lead in scoring with four points, a goal and three assists, in two games.

Good point: The top five NWHL point producers during the regular season all play for Metropolitan. The group is led by Alexa Gruschow, who totaled nine goals and 13 assists in 16 games. Buffalo's leader in the regular season was Kourtney Kunichika, who finished seventh in the league with 14 points.

Offense from defense: Metropolitan's Courtney Burke, the NWHL's Defender of the Year, led the league in assists this season (17). Seven of her assists came in six games against Buffalo.

Big connections: Coincidentally, the title game features the two NWHL franchises with connections to the National Hockey League. The Beauts were purchased by the Pegulas in December and the Riveters announced a strategic partnership with the New Jersey Devils in October.