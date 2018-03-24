BOCIEK, Margaret M. "Molly" (McNaughton)

March 22, 2018. Beloved wife of Richard Bociek; cherished mother of Lauren and Emily Bociek; loving daughter of Dennis and Loretta (nee Glavey) McNaughton; dear sister of Brian (Tammy) and Thomas (Mindy Cortes) McNaughton; daughter-in-law of Beverly and the late Edward Bociek; sister-in-law of Denise Bociek, Dennis (Cheryl) Kuczynski, and David (Kelly) Kuczynski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a service will be held on Monday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish-Holy Family Worship Site at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited.