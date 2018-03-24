[BN] Blitz newsletter: What is a catch? The world may finally know.

The world may finally know.

With all due respect to the Tootsie Pop Owl, it seems we might soon be able to answer the question of our time: What is a catch?

The NFL's competition committee feels confident it has simplified the catch rule. The committee's proposal needs 24 of 32 "yes" votes to pass at the league meetings, which begin Sunday.

Mark Gaughan detailed the committee's three requirements for a catch here.

Bills make two proposals: While the catch rule is the biggest proposal to be voted on next week, the Bills also want to put two minor rule changes to a vote. One of them relates to the reserve/futures list, and seems to have been spurred by last year's Anquan Boldin drama.

Why Zay Jones wasn't charged: When the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office chose not to pursue felony charges against Bills receiver Zay Jones, it said it couldn't provide more details. That changed Friday. Here's what Mark Gaughan reported:

Representatives of the apartment building declined to press charges over the estimated $20,000 in damages that occurred. In addition, prosecutors determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that Jones acted with malice, according to a charge evaluation worksheet provided by the district attorney's office.

Jay Skurski's Bills Mailbag: The Bills need a middle linebacker ... who is the best linebacking prospect in the draft?

What positions still need to be addressed through free agency? The offensive line looks set, Jay Skurski wrote.

Path to the Passer: Sam Darnold: Will the Bills even have a shot at the USC product? He's drawing rave reviews. The Bills would need a trade up just to have a chance at Darnold.

Josh Allen apparently loves Bills Mafia: That's a real thing he said, according to ESPN's Kevin O'Connors. But he also once posted a photo wearing a Tom Brady jersey at a Patriots game. You decide.

Former Bills CB E.J. Gaines signs with Cleveland Browns: Gaines had a good season but was unlikely to return after the Bills brought in Vontae Davis.

Bills not among teams at Johnny Manziel's workout: NFL.com listed the Bills as the No. 1 potential landing spot for Johnny Manziel. Just one problem: They didn't bother to attend his workout this week.

Report: Bills free agent receiver Jordan Matthews visits Packers: Matthews, who had limited production with the Bills, visited a team with an elite quarterback this week.

Bills release DE Ryan Davis: The Bills saved a shade over $1.2 million in cap space by cutting Davis.

Bills' 2017 draft class ranks second in league in re-grade by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: Retroactive high-5, guys.

Daily Drive Podcast: New beginnings and Giants in the draft.

...

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more BN Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here