Best Twitter reactions to University at Buffalo's 79-63 loss to South Carolina in Sweet 16
The University at Buffalo's lady Bulls may have lost 79-63 to the South Carolina Gamecocks, but they still made Western New York proud, many expressed on social media Saturday following the game. Between the Buffalo Bills making the playoffs for the first time since 1999, Western New York sending two teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1970, and University at Buffalo's women's basketball team advancing to the Sweet 16, 2018 has been a good year so far for Western New York sports.
300+ teams and we were one of the final 16 standing. Kept up with the defending national champions.
There is absolutely no reason to hang your heads, @UBwomenshoops.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Nick Cottrell (@nick__cottrell) March 24, 2018
@UBwomenshoops team deserves a HUGE amt of respect for advancing as far as you did in the tourney.
It’s a bummer that it ended today vs SC, but what a great run, ladies!!! You played yours hearts and guts out!!! Hold your heads up with pride
— Josh Culhane (@culhane) March 24, 2018
Congrats @UBwomenshoops on making history this year, couldn’t be more proud to serve y’all! This is just the beginning for this program🤘🏻
— Steph Wolcott (@snooppuppy7) March 24, 2018
Hold your heads high UB women. Thanks for an amazing ride. You made us all proud. @WGRZ @UBAthletics @UBwomenshoops @UBmenshoops @UBBullRun
— Stu Boyar (@Stuboyar) March 24, 2018
Great season, @UBCoachJack and @UBwomenshoops! Way to represent and make WNY proud. So much fight. #BeProud #UBHornsUp
— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 24, 2018
. @UBwomenshoops put up one hell of a fight against my @GamecockWBB girls! Don’t hang your heads, ladies! You fought hard and we saw.
— Abby 💫 (@abs_blabs) March 24, 2018
Tough loss for @UBwomenshoops, but phenomenal run to the #SweetSixteen! You were so fun to watch! #ncaaw #marchmadness #albany
— Keely (@KeelMcC) March 24, 2018
Mad respect for @UBwomenshoops. Greatest season in Big 4 women's basketball history.
— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 24, 2018
UB storybook season comes to an end 79-63. This team put @UBwomenshoops on the map nationally. Buffalo should be very proud of that squad
— Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) March 24, 2018
It doesn't ease the pain right now, but @UBwomenshoops did a school, community, city proud in their run to the #Sweet16. These 5 seniors will forever be remembered by #UBHornsUp fans and I believe they laid the groundwork for a powerhouse future. #UBDancing
— Greg Vorse (@GregVorse) March 24, 2018
MASSIVE shoutout and thank you to @UBCoachJack @UBwomenshoops and the rest of the team on such an incredible and record setting season!
Y’all not only put buffalo on your backs but on the map as well. Can’t even begin to thank y’all for everything this season. #ForeverABull
— Kyle Hughes (@The518Buffalo) March 24, 2018
I don’t even like basketball, but crying for @UBwomenshoops. You ladies did a phenomenal job. Motivation for next year! #UBBulls #HornsUp #Buffalove
— Buffalo Sabres 7th Man (@SabresCutie) March 24, 2018
@rebeccagrants what an incredible run @UBwomenshoops so much fun to watch. The @buffalobills made the playoffs and UB in the sweet sixteen. Been a good year to be a Buffalonian.
— Dan Allgeier (@Buffalo_1966) March 24, 2018
Magical season for @ubwomenshoops ends in the Sweet 16. https://t.co/poFfq9DWw8
— Amy Moritz (@amymoritz) March 24, 2018
No apologies from Cierra Dillard and the UB women: 'We want people to remember our name. Our name is Buffalo.'
Share this article