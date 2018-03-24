Share this article

print logo
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill walks off the court after fouling out against South Carolina. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

Best Twitter reactions to University at Buffalo's 79-63 loss to South Carolina in Sweet 16

| Published | Updated

The University at Buffalo's lady Bulls may have lost 79-63 to the South Carolina Gamecocks, but they still made Western New York proud, many expressed on social media Saturday following the game. Between the Buffalo Bills making the playoffs for the first time since 1999, Western New York sending two teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1970, and University at Buffalo's women's basketball team advancing to the Sweet 16, 2018 has been a good year so far for Western New York sports.

No apologies from Cierra Dillard and the UB women: 'We want people to remember our name. Our name is Buffalo.'

 

There are no comments - be the first to comment