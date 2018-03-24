BENDER, William R.

BENDER - William R. March 21, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte C. (nee Helferty) Bender. Loving father of Thomas (Mary Beth), Michael (Tamara), Mary Kay (Michael) Keleher, William (Susan), Paul (Julie) and John (Nicole) Bender. Loving grandfather of Julie (Andrew), Thomas (Colleen), Jennifer (Jeffrey), Daniel, Gillian (Todd), Laura (Jeffrey), Megan, Kathleen (Brian), Michael, Christopher, Matthew (Shelley), Kristin, Alexander, Connor, Caroline, Justin, Jessica, and Kaitlyn. Great-grandfather of Lucy, Jane, Griffin, Annie, Charlotte and Joseph. Brother of Norbert (late Janice) Bender and the late Walter (Joan), Adeline (George) Emminger and Mary Ann (Leonard) Krysczak. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Sunday from 3 to 7 PM where funeral services will be held Monday at 9 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church (263 Claremont Ave.) at 9:30 AM. Bill served in the US Army during World War II in Signal Corps. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to Roswell Park Alliance. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com