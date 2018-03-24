All invited to ride carrousel in costume at Superhero Training Day

Superhero Training Day is planned for noon to 4 p.m. April 7 at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum.

Kids are invited to ride the carrousel as their favorite superhero – or villain – for the day. Event organizers promise many superhero missions for young heroes to complete, as well as the chance to make their own shield or mask. All ages are invited to dress up. Visitors can meet members of the Superhero Alliance of Western New York, too.

Cost is $6 per person. For more information, call 693-1885 or write info@carrouselmuseum.org. Also, follow: https://www.facebook.com/events/2053024591635759/.

The museum is located at 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda.