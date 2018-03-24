ALBERT, Faye

ALBERT - Faye It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Faye Albert in her 104th year, at her home on Thursday, March 22, 2018, after a very long and rich life that she lived with great fortitude and determination. She is the beloved wife of the late Philip Albert and the very loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and the late Gerald Marr, Rosalind and Harvey Podolsky, and the late Jacob Murray Albert. She is remembered with great love by her grandchildren Shawn (Ellen), Pamela, Peter, Howard (Gina) and Stephen (Elissa). She was blessed with five great grandchildren, Alexa, Jordan, Max, Ethan and Lauren. She is survived by her dear sister, Jean Goldstein. At this time, the family would like to express our gratitude to her very special and beloved caregiver, Jasmin Yalung, who provided her with love, tenderness and skilled care and always went above and beyond. Funeral service at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), on Sunday, March 25th at 1:00 pm. Interment at Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue section of Mount Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 1 Chedington Place, Suite 3A. Baycrest always held a special place in her heart. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org/donations.