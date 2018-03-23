WOLDMAN, Sherman, MD

WOLDMAN - Sherman, Md April 1, 1932 - March 21, 2018. Age 85, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on March 21, 2018, at his home in Cape May, NJ, surrounded by his loving family. He led his life with an open heart, kindness, and a broad smile that would brighten anybody's day. Sherman was the son of Joseph and Sadie Woldman. He attended Bennett High School where he met the love of his life, Fern Weinstein. They built a life together for over 65 years. Sherman went on to The University of Buffalo where he received degrees in Pharmacy and Medicine. He became a well-known practicing pediatrician and clinical professor of medicine at UB. He held positions of President and board member of various organizations including, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Maimonides Medical Society, Buffalo Pediatric Society, Medical Society of both the State of NY and Erie County. In his off hours, he enjoyed family gatherings, large and small, and traveling the world. His travel escapades brought his friends and family many laughs throughout the years. Sherman will be missed by his loving family which includes his wife, Fern (nee Weinstein); three children, Deborah "Debbie" Case, Scott (and Karen) Woldman, Sabina "Binnie" (and Warren) Muller; four grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Stephanie, Jacob and great-grandchild, Brie. He is also survived by siblings, Irwin Woldman, Marcia Fein and predeceased by brother, Myron Woldman. Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday (March 25th) from 10 until 11 am at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May, with Sherman's Memorial Ceremony and time of sharing thoughts, memories and prayers offered by family and friends to follow and begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Western and Central NY Chapter, 4043 Maple Rd., Suite 105, Amherst, NY 14226 or Meals on Wheels San Diego County, 2254 San Diego Ave. #200, SD, CA. 92110. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com