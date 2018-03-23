West Seneca cops post video of pig chase – and yes, they're aware of the irony

West Seneca police were involved in what they called a "low-speed pursuit" of a loose pet pig Thursday and posted video on Facebook of the encounter, fully aware that they're setting themselves up for a joke.

Police managed to lure the pig, whose name was not released, with unspecified treats and returned it to the owner, they said. Details about the location of the incident were not immediately available.

On Facebook, the West Seneca police told Amherst police that they "see your 'turkey chase,' and raise you one 'pig chase,' " in reference to the wild turkey, known as the Klein Road Turkey, that had captivated motorists last year.

"The irony is not lost on us!," they also tweeted, with a photo of the pig on the lam. "LOL Let's hear your best caption!"