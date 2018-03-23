Wegmans will add curbside pickup to some Buffalo-area stores

Wegmans customers can now order groceries online, then pick them up at the curb at three more locations in Buffalo, Depew and Amherst.

Pickup is available at Wegmans' stores at 601 Amherst St. in Buffalo, 4960 Transit Road in Depew and 675 Alberta Drive in Amherst. The store at 3740 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg began piloting the program in January.

Customers can shop and pay for groceries online at Instacart.com or Wegmans.com, or in the Instacart app. Once customers place their orders and choose a pickup time, they're given a phone number to call when they're within 10 minutes of the store. The shopped and bagged order is held in a climate-controlled staging area inside the store, then brought out by a Wegmans employee and loaded into a customer's vehicle in the drive lane while the customer waits in the vehicle.

Wegmans began piloting a curbside pickup program at its Pittsford store years ago with Wegmans staff before partnering with Instacart, which also delivers groceries from its stores. Instacart workers have since begun complaining about pay rates that have fallen below minimum wage.

Walmart stores in North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls also offer curbside grocery pickup, as does BJ's Wholesale Club.