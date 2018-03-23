Watch: UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack hits half-court shot

Looks like University at Buffalo women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack is ready for the Sweet 16.

During Friday's practice session, she nailed this shot from wayyyy downtown.

When it’s the Sweet 16, 12 medium pizzas just won’t cut it. Right @notthefakeSVP? #UBDancing pic.twitter.com/Svr1K6vP90 — UB Women's Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) March 23, 2018

Legette-Jack and the Bulls take on defending national champion South Carolina at 11:30 a.m. at the Albany Times Union Center.

