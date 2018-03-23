Share this article

Watch: UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack hits half-court shot

Looks like University at Buffalo women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack is ready for the Sweet 16.

During Friday's practice session, she nailed this shot from wayyyy downtown.

Legette-Jack and the Bulls take on defending national champion South Carolina at 11:30 a.m. at the Albany Times Union Center.

