Watch: Amy Moritz previews the Sweet 16 game between University at Buffalo and South Carolina women's basketball
No. 11 seeded University at Buffalo Bulls play No. 2 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks at 11:30 a.m. on March 24 at Times Union Center.
Buffalo News sports reporter Amy Moritz spoke with WGRZ's Heather Prusak in advance of the game.
Buffalo vs. South Carolina: NCAA Tournament breakdown and prediction
LIVE from the women’s NCAA tournament in Albany as UB faces South Carolina tomorrow in the Sweet 16. Heather Prusak is with Amy Moritz from the Buffalo News to preview the matchup.
