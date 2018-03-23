URBAN, Marilyn E. (Leiter)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 22, 2018. Beloved wife of Ralph P. Urban; devoted mother of Diane (George) Miller, Don (Rae Ann) Urban, Dave (Teresa) Urban and Carol (David) Ratajczak; cherished grandmother of Jason (Laura), Kristy, Jonathan (Therese), Jaclyn (Miguel), Christopher (Shawna), Michelle (Jaime), Amanda, Sarah (Sean), Lauren, Alicia, Debbie, Matthew, Daniel, Anthony and the late Brian; adored great-grandmother of 10; loving daughter of the late Harold and Leona Leiter; dear sister of Dolores (Ray) Jaskowiak. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuenralhome.com