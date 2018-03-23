THORPE, Ann E. (Doebler)

Age 90, of the City of Tonawanda, March 21, 2018. Wife of 56 years of the late Robert E. Thorpe. Daughter of the late Martin C. and Anna (nee Stegmeier) Doebler; sister of the late Robert Doebler and the late Dorothy (nee Doebler) (late Roy) Helf. Survived by her sisters-in-law, Helen Doebler and Jean Niland; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 25th from 4:00 until 7:30 PM at the JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where Funeral Prayers will be offered at 7:30 Sunday evening following the visitation. Burial will be private. Ann was a 1945 graduate of Tonawanda High School and had a Secretarial career for more than 30 years at Spaulding Fibre Company. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, collecting antiques and alpine skiing. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tonawanda. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Western New York.