The Irishman restaurant opening East Aurora location

Williamsville's The Irishman Pub & Eatery is opening a second restaurant in East Aurora.

Owner Gene O'Donovan is taking over 162 Main St., in the Rite-Aid plaza, formerly a Yotality location.

The second Irishman will be much like the first, only smaller, said manager Maria MacPeek.

There will be a full bar, and a food menu of tavern favorites like Guinness barbecue wings, burgers and hand-cut fries, plus Irish-American comfort food, like potato soup and corned beef and cabbage.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant and bar will also offer a patio for fair-weather dining and drinking.

Pending town approvals, the plan is to open this summer, MacPeek said.

