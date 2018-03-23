Spring things: Daffodils, forsythia wreaths, gingham checks

Have you made plans to celebrate spring by heading out to Plantasia, the garden and landscape show? It’s happening March 22-25 at the Fairgrounds Event Center and Artisan Hall in Hamburg. This year’s theme is “Cityscapes into the Night.”

Among the highlights:

• Landscaped theme gardens that I read cover 15,000 square feet ‑ that’s more than the area of three basketball courts ‑ complete with blooming trees, shrubs, flowers, water gardens, etc.

• Free education seminars presented by gardening pros in a range of topics including herbs, soil and compost, butterfly gardens, native plants, insects, English gardens and more.

• A Children’s Discovery Garden hosted by the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens for kids to play and learn.

• A Garden Market for shopping for plants, garden décor and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except for March 25, when it closes at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors 60 and older (no other discounts apply); free for children 12 and younger. Visit plantasiany.com for more information.

Plantasia is presented by PLANT WNY – the Professional Landscape & Nursery Trades.

Other signs that spring has arrived:

• The Spring Flower Exhibit and 4H Farm continues through April 8 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with more than 22,000 bulbs. For admission and other details and to read about this year’s Gratitude Garden, visit buffalogardens.com.

• I’m spotting yellow forsythia wreaths on front doors ‑ replacing all the winter wreaths, Valentine’s Day hearts and St. Patrick’s Day shamrocks people have had up. I’m putting our wreath up this weekend and may soon put out some cool-weather pansies too.

• A friend brought me a little pot of daffodils last weekend. That’s not all: I treated the family to bright pink tulips that are now smack in the middle of our kitchen table in a clear glass vase.

• The spring catalogs have arrived. I am seeing lemon yellow pants, floral jewelry, pink gingham denim jackets and lots of stripes.

• For our daughter’s crowd, college spring breaks have come and gone.

And from my email Inbox: Better Homes and Gardens wants me to think about container gardens and spring desserts. The spring cleaning tips from various sources are pouring in.

Macy’s and Lord & Taylor are sharing key trends for prom season (frills, ruffles, sequins, floral prints, embroidery ...). And is it ever too early to ponder gift ideas for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day?

First things first. Now where did I stash that forsythia wreath?

