Sheriff's: Man charged with allegedly hauling more than 30,000 untaxed cigarettes

A Rochester man who was allegedly hauling around hundreds of packs of untaxed cigarettes in his vehicle was arrested Friday by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Bin Chen, 32, was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. on Allegany Road in Alabama for failing to stop at a stop sign, the Sheriff's Office said.

A search of Chen's vehicle allegedly revealed more than 1,500 packs of untaxed cigarettes that Sheriff's deputies said Chen allegedly intended to sell, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was charged with possession for the purpose of sale 30,000 untaxed cigarettes, third-degree criminal tax fraud and failure to stop at a stop sign, the Sheriff's Office said.

Chen was arraigned Friday in Alabama Town Court and is scheduled to return to court May 3, the Sheriff's Office said.