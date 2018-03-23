Sheriff's: 22-year-old Byron man charged with weapon, drug possession

Genesee County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 22-year-old Byron man on parole after a search of his residence Thursday allegedly yielded a weapon and drugs, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The search at the Walkers Corner Road residence of Jacob J. Russell allegedly yielded a switchblade and five devices used for smoking marijuana, with marijuana in them, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and unlawful possession of marijuana, the Sheriff's Office said.

Russell was arraigned in Byron Town Court and was held in the Genesee County Jail on $20,000 bail, $40,000 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.

He is scheduled to return to court April 2, the Sheriff's Office said.