Section VI unveils 2018 football schedule: newcomer Health Sciences/WNY Maritime opens at Canisius

Merry Christmas in March.

While there may be a couple changes here and there from now until opening night Aug. 31, the Section VI Football Federation has released it master schedule for the 2018 season.

As we all know the section welcomes a new program to its football lineup this season in Health Sciences/WNY Maritime. The first charter school gridiron program in Western New York is bursting on the scene in a major way by facing a powerhouse in its debut game … at the Stransky Complex.

If the last two words in the previous sentence didn't give it away, Health Sciences/WNY Maritime faces two-time defending Monsignor Martin champion and reigning state Catholic runner-up Canisius in its very first game at 1 p.m. Sept. 1. That is one of six Saturday games on the Week One docket, according to the Section VI Federation master schedule released by chairman Ken Stoldt.

Health/Maritime versus Canisius won't be the only Section VI versus Monsignor Martin game on the schedule this season. Also in Week One, St. Joe's opens at All High Stadium against Class AA Bennett.

Other Week One highlights from the schedule:

-- Defending state Class A champion West Seneca West opens the season at home Aug. 31 against Sweet Home. The same night, state Class AA runner-up Lancaster hosts Lockport.

-- Eric Jantzi makes his coaching debut/return with North Tonawanda on Sept. 1 in a road game at Niagara Wheatfield. This is Jantzi's first season back with an NT program he guided to a state Class AA title in 2009.

-- From Week two through seven, there will at least be one Thursday night game on the docket.

Keep in mind that Classes AA and D play eight-week regular seasons this year, while the teams in Classes A, B and C each play seven regular-season games.

2018 SECTION VI FOOTBALL FEDERATION SCHEDULE

Friday games at 7 p.m. unless noted; Saturday games at 2 p.m. unless noted

WEEK 1

Friday, Aug. 31

Hutch Tech @ Williamsville South, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joes @ Bennett

Lockport @ Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Orchard Park @ McKinley (at Riverside High field)

Williamsville North @ Williamsville East

West Seneca East @ Jamestown

Alden @ Hamburg

Sweet Home @ West Seneca West

Amherst @ Kenmore East

Starpoint @ Grand Island

Cheektowaga @ Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Pioneer @ East Aurora/Holland

Iroquois @ Lew-Port

Cleveland Hill @ Maryvale

Albion @ Olean

Depew @ Medina/Lyndonville/Barker, 7:30 p.m.

Springville @ Maple Grove

Eden/NC @ Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfane @ Fredonia/Brocton

Burgard @ Tonawanda

Silver Creek/For @ Wilson

Gowanda/PV @ Roy-Hart

All-LIme @ Chautauqua Lake/West

CV/Falconer @ Randolph/Frewsburg

Frank/Ellicottville @ Southwestern

Catt/LV @ Salamanca

Saturday, Sept. 1

South Park @ Niagara Falls, 1 p.m.

Clarence @ Kenmore West

Health Sciences/WNY Maritime @ Canisius, 1 p.m.

North Tonawanda @ Niagara Wheatfield

Akron @ JFK, 1:30 p.m.

Portville vs. Clyde/Sherman/Panama at Panama, 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 6

Lockport @ Bennett, 7:30 p.m.

Newfane @ Burgard (@RF), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7

Lancaster @ Hutch Tech (@RF)

Niagara Falls @ Orchard Park

Williamsville North @ Clarence

Hamburg @ Jamestown

Kenmore West @ West Seneca West

McKinley @Grand Island

Kenmore East @ Williamsville East

North Tonawanda @ Sweet Home

West Seneca East @ Williamsville South

Amherst @ Starpoint

East Aurora/Holl @ Cheektowaga

Pioneer @ Iroquois

Lew-Port @ Maryvale

Olean @ Depew, 7:30 p.m.

Medina/Lyn/BK @ Springville

Lackawanna @ Albion

Dunkirk @ Tonawanda

Fredonia/Broc @ Alden

Roy-Hart @ Catt/LV

Akron @ Silver Creek/For

JFK @ Gowanda/PV

All-Limestone @ Portville

Randolph/Frews @ Southwestern

Salamanca @ Frank/Ellicottville (@ ELL)

CSP @ Maple Grove

Ch. Lake /West @ CV/Falconer (@ Falc)

Saturday, Sept. 8

Health Sciences/Maritime v. South Park (At All High Stadium), 1 p.m.

Frontier @Niagara Wheatfield

Lake Shore @ Eden/North Collins

Wilson @ Cleveland Hill

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 13

Niagara-Wheatfield @ Hamburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

Hutch Tech @ Orchard Park

Bennett @ Clarence

Lancaster @ Williamsville North

West Seneca West @ Frontier

Sweet Home @ Grand Island

Williamsville East @ McKinley (@ RF), 7:30

Kenmore East @ North Tonawanda

Williamsville South @ South Park (@AH), 7:30

Amherst @ West Seneca East

Health/Maritime @ Starpoint

East Aurora/Holl @ Lake Shore, 6:30

Maryvale @ Pioneer

Cheektowaga @ Iroquois

Springville @ Olean

Lackawanna @ Depew, 7:30

Alden @ Dunkirk, 7:30

Fredonia/Brocton @ Eden/NC

Cleve-Hill @ Gowanda/PV

Wilson @ Akron

Silver Creek/For @ Roy-Hart

JFK @ Randolph/Frewsburg

CV/Falconer @ All-Limestone

Chautauqua Lake/West @ Frank/Ellicottville (@ Frank.)

Portville @ Southwestern

Maple Grove @ Salamanca

Saturday, Sept. 15

Lockport @ Niagara Falls, noon

Jamestown @ Kenmore West

Tonawanda @ Newfane

Burgard @ Albion, 7 p.m.

Lew-Port at Medina, 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 20

Health/Maritimee @ Williamsville South, 7 p.m.

Akron @ East Aurora/Holland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

Bennett @ Williamsville North

Clarence @ Lancaster, 7:30

McKinley @ Kenmore East

Williamsville East @ Sweet Home

Grand Island @ North Tonawanda

Starpoint @ West Seneca East

South Park @ Amherst

Kenmore West @ Frontier

Niagara-Wheatfield @ Jamestown

West Seneca West @ Hamburg

Lake Shore @ Lew-Port

Pioneer @ Cheektowaga

Iroquois @ Maryvale

Olean @ Medina, 7:30 p.m.

Depew @ Albion

CV/Falc @ Fredonia/Brocton

Alden @ Tonawanda

Eden/NC @ Burgard (at Riverside High field), 7:30 p.m.

Gowanda/PV @ Wilson

JFK @ Silver Creek/For

Southwestern @ All-Limestone

Randoplh/Frews @ Ch. Lake/Westfield

Frank/Ellicottville @ Portville

CSP @ Salamanca

Catt/LV @ Maple Grove

Saturday, Sept. 22

Hutch Tech @ Niagara Falls

Lockport @ Orchard Park, 7 p.m

Dunkirk @ Newfane

Roy-Hart @ Cleveland Hill

Springville @ Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

WEEK 5

Thursday, Sept. 27

Lancaster @ Bennett, 7:30 p.m.

Lockport @ Hutch Tech (@ RF), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

North Tonawanda @ McKinley (RF), 7:30 p.m.

West Seneca East @ South Park(@ All High), 7:30 p.m.

Amherst @ Frontier

Jamestown @ West Seneca West

Hamburg @ Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Island @ Williamsville East

Sweet Home @ Kenmore East

Starpoint @ Williamsville South

Lake Shore @ Maryvale

Kenmore West @ Niagara-Wheatfield

East Aurora/Holland @ Iroquois

Lew-Port @ Pioneer

Southwestern @ Olean

CSP @ Depew, 7:30 p.m.

Albion @ Springville

Tonawanda @ Eden/NC

Newfane @ Alden

Roy-Hart @ Akron

Maple Grove @ Gowanda/PV

All-Limestone @ Randolph/Frewsburg

Ch. Lake/West @ Portville

Salamanca @ Catt/LV

Saturday, Sept. 29

Clarence @ Niagara Falls, 1 p.m.

Williamsville North @ Orchard Park, 1 p.m.

Wilson @ JFK, 1:30 p.m.

Fredonia/Brocton @ Burgard (@ RF), 1 p.m.

Franklinville/Ellicottville @ Cass. Valley/Falconer, 1:30 p.m.

Silver Creek/Forestville @ Cleveland Hill

Medina @ Health/Maritime

Lackawanna @ Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 4

Depew @ Springville

Friday, Oct. 5

Hutch Tech @ Clarence, 7:30 p.m.

Orchard Park @ Bennett, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara Falls @ Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier @ Jamestown

Niagara-Wheatfield @ West Seneca West

McKinley @ Sweet Home

Williamsville East @ North Tonawanda

Kenmore East @Grand Island

Williamsville South @ Amherst

Health/Maritime @ West Seneca East

South Park @Starpoint

Lake Shore @ Pioneer

Maryvale @ East Aurora/Holland

Iroquois @ Albion

Cheektowaga @ Lew-Port

Olean @ Salamanca

Burgard @ Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Tonawanda @ Fredonia/Brocton

Alden @ Eden/NC

JFK @ Roy-Hart

Gowanda/PV @ Silver Creek/For

Catt/LV @ All-Limestone

CV/Falconer @ Portville

Ch. Lake/West @ Southwestern

Randolph/Frews @ Franklinville/Ellicottville at Ellicottville

Saturday, Oct. 6

Williamsville North @ Lockport

Hamburg @ Kenmore West

Wilson @ Newfane

Akron @ Cleveland Hill

Medina at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Maple Grove at Clymer/Sherman/Panama at Clymer, 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 11

South Park @ Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Depew @ Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Orchard Park @ Clarence

Niagara Falls @ Williamsville North

Lockport @ Starpoint

Frontier @ Hamburg

Health/Maritime @ Amherst

North Tonawanda @ Tonawanda, 6 p.m.

West Seneca West @ West Seneca East

Kenmore West @ Kenmore East

Williamsville South @ Williamsville East

Iroquois @ Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Lew-Port @ East Aurora/Holland

Pioneer @ Springville

Maryvale @ Cheektowaga

Albion @ Medina, 7:30 p.m.

Dunkirk @ Fredonia/Brocton

Burgard @ Alden

Roy-Hart @ Wilson

Gowanda/PV @ Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek/For @ Ch. Lake/Westfield

Frank/Ellicottville @ All-Limestone

Southwestern @ CV/Falconer (@Falc)

Portville @ Randolph/Frews

Maple Grove @ Catt/LV

Saturday, Oct. 13

Bennett @ Hutch-Tech (@ Riverside Field), 1 p.m.

Jamestown at McKinley (@ All High), 1 p.m.

Olean @ Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Hill @ JFK, 1:30 p.m.

Salamanca @ CSP at Panama, 1:30 p.m.

Grand Island @ Niagara Wheatfield

Eden/NC @ Newfane

WEEK 8

Friday, Oct. 19

Lancaster @ Orchard Park

Salamanca @ Maple Grove

CSP @ Catt/LV

Saturday, Oct. 20



Bennett @ Niagara Falls, 1 p.m.

Williamwsville North @ Hutch-Tech, 1 p.m.

Clarence @ Lockport