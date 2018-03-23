Reporters' Notebook: March 23, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to record-shattering runner Roger Bannister, born on this date in 1929, “It’s amazing that more people have climbed Mount Everest than have broken the 4-minute mile.”

** BIGGER AND BETTER – The Genesee Society of Model Engineers will hold its semi-annual Great Batavia Train Show from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the new Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College, which will allow the show to expand.

All forms of model railroad and train-related items will be available. There also will be modeling demonstrations and door prizes. Admission is $6, $3 for teens 13 to 18, free for children under 13. For more info, visit gsme.org.

** MUSIC TO OUR EARS – More than 120 singers in five youth choirs from three states will perform at the American Choral Directors Association Treble Choir Festival at 4 p.m. Saturday in Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence. The public is invited. Admission is free.

The choirs include the ABC Bel Canto Choir Vivace from Buffalo, the Chautauqua Youth Chorale from Fredonia, the Hochstein Youth Singers from Rochester, the Young People’s Chorus of Erie from Erie, Pa., and the Boston Children’s Choir from Boston, Mass.

Guest conductor is Jose “Peppie” Calvar, director of the Hendricks Chapel Choir at Syracuse University. Teachers are welcome to observe him rehearsing the singers earlier Saturday. For more info, call Laura Biddle at 440-6783 or visit abcbelcanto.org.

** STRIKE UP THE BAND – The award-winning 85-member American Legion Band of the Tonawandas, conducted by Michael Shaw, will perform its Spring Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda.

The program includes favorite Broadway show tunes and rousing marches, including John Philip Sousa’s “Easter Monday on the White House Lawn.” Featured vocalists will be Mary Kofahl and Bruce Montgomery. Tickets are $16. For more info, visit tonawandalegionband.com.

BORN TO SHOP – The Ladies Auxiliary of Bellevue Volunteer Fire Company will hold a flea market and baked goods sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the fire hall, 511 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Admission is free.

Cannoli, pizza, breads and desserts will be offered as the Ladies Society of Holy Cross Church holds its annual baked goods sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun day in Holy Cross School Hall, Niagara and Maryland streets. A 36-inch chocolate bunny will be raffled.

Chocolate rabbit booths and handmade craft booths will be featured at the Easter Bazaar from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Queen of Angels Church Social Center, Warsaw Street and Electric Avenue, Lackawanna. There also will be raffles, auctions and homemade desserts.

WEEKEND MENU – Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue and basket raffle, 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. $11. Grove Street Christian Church, 85 Grove St., City of Tonawanda.

All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. $8 adults, $4 kids under 12. Rapids Fire Company Hall, 7195 Plank Road, Lockport.

All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. $7 adults, $4 kids 6 to 12. Hosted by the Orchard Park Lions Club in Orchard Park Post 567, American Legion, 3740 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park.

Spaghetti dinner and basket raffle, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. $8 adults, $5 kids under 12. Shawnee Fire Hall, 3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn. Drawings start at 4.

Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue and chance auction, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. $11. Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster. Benefits the Renegade Drum Corps.

Spaghetti dinner and basket raffle, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 kids. Hosted by the Lancaster Lions Club in Twin District Fire Hall, 4999 William St., Lancaster.

