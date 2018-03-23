Report: Bills free agent receiver Jordan Matthews visits Packers

Bills free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews is visiting the Green Bay Packers on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Matthews previously visited the Arizona Cardinals.

Matthews was limited to 10 games last season with the Bills and proved to be a nonfactor for a team that never found the help at receiver it needed after trading away Sammy Watkins. Matthews caught only 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown. Matthews had knee and ankle surgeries during the season after being placed on injured reserve.

"I definitely think people will go back, once they see that I'm healthy, they'll go back and watch those films. They'll see, 'OK, this guy was a productive receiver,' " he said recently. "I'm always working, I'm always trying to better myself. And then I know that I was trending toward being a No. 1 option for a team, but then just the injuries and some of these situations that have happened have kind of derailed that a little bit."