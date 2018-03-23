QB target Josh Allen: Man, I love Bills Mafia

All eyes were on Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at his Pro Day on Friday.

The big quarterback showed off his arm strength with 60-plus passes, many of them high velocity and many of them deep down the field. The NFL Network's Mike Mayock said one of Allen's passes traveled 80 yards.

“We knew about his arm talent, the accuracy is improved and I think the feet look good,” Mayock said.

All 32 teams were represented with several teams sending their general managers or head coaches. The Browns had a large contingent, including owner Jimmy Haslem and general manager John Dorsey.

Among the more unique nuggets from the day was this from ESPN's Kevin Connors, a noted diehard Bills fan:

Off camera I told #JoshAllen I’m a huge @buffalobills fan & that we could use him in Buffalo.

His response?

“Man, I love #BillsMafia.” @DelReid pic.twitter.com/oEvwISoN6Y — Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) March 23, 2018

In response to Bills fans asking about Allen, Connor tweeted, "I honestly have a very hard time evaluating him. But he's big, sturdy, can play in cold weather, he's an A++ in terms of character & maturity (based on what I observed) – all very enticing to me."

As for Allen, he told the NFL Network that the prospect of getting drafted is a dream come true.

“I was in junior college a few years ago, so to be here sitting in this spot talking to these NFL executives is a dream come true. It’s something that not a lot of people saw coming” Allen said. “It’s surreal. This is the only thing I've ever wanted to do my entire life. Sitting here, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of.”