Pitt expresses interest in Bona's Schmidt

Add St. Bonaventure's Mark Schmidt to the list of Big 4 coaches being considered for the men's basketball vacancy at Pitt.

Bona Athletic Director Tim Kenney told The News Friday that a representative for Schmidt has informed the school of Pitt's interest in the coach.

Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog tweeted Friday that Schmidt has been interviewed by the Panthers. Schmidt coached for six seasons at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh before taking the job at Bona 11 years ago.

Zagoria also reported earlier this week that Pitt was talking with UB coach Nate Oats and Washington coach Mike Hopkins, a former longtime Syracuse assistant. A spokesperson at UB said Friday that Pitt had not made a request to speak with Oats. Asked if Oats told UB, either directly or through a representative, that he desired to speak with Pitt, the spokesperson said UB had no further comment. Coaching contracts typically require the employer be notified in advance of any discussions involving another school.

Bona and Schmidt reached a contract extension through 2021-22 in August of 2016, but contracts offer buyout clauses that enable coaches to take another job at a price (typically reimbursed by the hiring school). Kenney told The News at the Atlantic 10 Tournament earlier this month that he recognized Schmidt could attract interest and Bona would do what it could to retain him.

"We're always prepared for his name to come up because of the great job he's done here," Kenney said. "He's part of the fabric of St. Bonaventure. What he's been able to do here has been incredible. We've been in touch with his representation. We want to keep him. We want him at St. Bonaventure for the rest of his career, and we're going to do everything we can to keep him."

Schmidt guided Bona to a 26-8 record this season, breaking the school record of 25 victories that had stood since 1969-70. It wouldn't be a surprise to see his name also linked to the Xavier job if Louisville hires Musketeers coach Chris Mack. Schmidt and Mack both served as Xavier assistants under Skip Prosser before Schmidt left to coach Robert Morris.

Pitt is seeking to replace Kevin Stallings, who was fired March 8 after two seasons and a 24-41 record. The Panthers were winless in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season and have had multiple players request their releases from the school in the wake of the Stallings dismissal.