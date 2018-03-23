PIOTROWSKI, Eugene R.

PIOTROWSKI - Eugene R. March 22, 2018. Beloved husband of Rene (nee Murawski); devoted father of Sharon (Eric) Jaszka and Diane (Preston) Zarlock; loving grandfather of Conner, Taylor, Alex and Adam; dear brother of Dorothy (late Richard) Rosinski, Sophie (late Leonard) Savage, late Louie (late Jenny), late Frank (late Angie), late Helen (late Michael) Wawrezewski, late Chester (late Alice), late Leo (Nancy) and the late Walter Piotrowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner S. Ogden), Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8PM. Mr. Piotrowski was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, owner of Eugene R. Piotrowski Builder-Developer, Inc. and a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Memorials in Eugene's name may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church on Monday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences www.buszkafuneralhome.com