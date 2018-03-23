Oh say, can you sing? Bisons to hold anthem auditions Saturday

Think you have what it takes to make it onto a Triple-A baseball field?

Well, this is for singing, not for baseball.

The Buffalo Bisons will hold their annual national anthem auditions from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Coca-Cola Field.

Singers should enter the ballpark at the Consumer’s Pub at the Park entrance.

All singers will be asked to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "O Canada" a cappella in front of the home dugout at Coca-Cola Field.

The tryouts are open to the public. There are no prescheduled times.

For more information, singers can call the Bisons at (716) 846-2021 or visit Bisons.com.