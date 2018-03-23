ODORCZYK, Charlotte C.

ODORCZYK - Charlotte C. March 19, 2018, of Clarence, age 97. Daughter of the late Agnes and John Odorczyk; sister of the late Marie Spara, Estelle Michaels, Edwin Odorczyk and Alice Kolber; dear aunt of Dr. Bernard (Paula), James (Denise) Kolber, Robert Michaels and many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Monday at 9:15AM and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 10AM. Visitation Sunday 4-7PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities. Please share your condolences online at www.pacerfuneralhome.com