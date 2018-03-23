New movies, screenings: 'Last Suit,' 'The Party,' 'Pacific Rim Uprising' and more

"The Last Suit." Miguel Angel Sola and Angela Molina in Pablo Solarz’s film about an 88-year-old Argentinian Holocaust survivor who returns home to Poland for one final life errand. 86 minutes. No rating but PG equivalent. In Spanish with subtitles. Now showing at the North Park Theatre.

"Midnight Sun." Starring Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard. Directed by Scott Speer. A 17-year-old suffers from a condition that prevents her from being out in the sunlight. 91 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for some teen partying and sensuality.) Now showing at AMC Maple Ridge, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"Pacific Rim Uprising." Starring John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny and Burn Gorman. Directed by Steven S. DeKnight. Jake Pentecost reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots against a kaiju threat. 111 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.) Now showing at AMC Maple Ridge, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"The Party." Starring Timothy Spall, Kristin Scott Thomas, Patricia Clarkson. Directed by Sally Potter. A party to celebrate a promotion quickly goes downhill. 71 minutes. (Rated R for language and drug use.) Now showing at Dipson Eastern Hills Mall.

"Paul, Apostle of Christ." Starring James Faulkner, Jim Caviezel, Joanne Whalley, Olivier Martinez. Directed by Andrew Hyatt. The story covers Paul going from the most infamous persecutor of Christians to Jesus Christ’s most influential apostle. (Rated PG-13 for some violent content and disturbing images.) Now showing at Regal Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"Ready Player One." Starring Olivia Cooke, Letitia Wright, Tye Sheridan. Directed by Steven Spielberg. When the creator of a virtual reality world dies, he releases a video in which he challenges users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. 140 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action violence, bloody images, some suggestive material, partial nudity and language.) Opens March 28 at AMC Maple Ridge, Flix, Palace Hamburg, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"Sherlock Gnomes." With the voices of Kelly Asbury, Mary J. Blige, Emily Blunt, Julio Bonet. Directed by John Stevenson. Animated sequel finds Gnomeo and Juliet recruiting Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the disappearance of garden ornaments. (Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor.) Now showing at AMC Maple Ridge, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"Unsane." Starring Claire Foy, Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharoah, Juno Temple. Directed by Steven Soderbergh. A woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution, where she is confronted by her greatest fear. 97 minutes. (Rated R for disturbing behavior, violence, language, and sex references.) Now showing at Dipson Amherst, Regal Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

Special screenings

"The Blackness Project." Educational documentary about culture and race from the African American perspective; followed by discussion. 5 p.m. March 24. Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo (695 Elmwood Ave.).

"Dreams So Real: Metric Live in Concert." Premiere of documentary about Canadian rock group Metric’s last performance on a sold-out world tour. 7:30 p.m. March 22. Screening Room Cinema Cafe (Boulevard Mall).

"He Walked By Night." A thief who evades police by listening in on their radio calls becomes the target of a manhunt after killing a cop. 9:30 p.m. March 23 and March 30. Screening Room Cinema Cafe.

"The Laughing Policeman." Walter Matthau plays a detective obsessed with finding his partner’s killer in this 1973 drama. 7:30 p.m. March 23, 27 and 30. Screening Room Cinema Cafe.

"Persona." Bibi Andersson and Liv Ullmann star in Ingmar Bergman’s 1966 psychological thriller. 7 p.m. March 27 at Dipson Amherst Theatre. Part of Buffalo Film Seminars.

"Sailor Moon R: The Movie." Free screening of the iconic anime character’s first film. 11:30 a.m. March 24 and 25. North Park Theatre. Prizes will be awarded for the best Sailor Moon cosplay.