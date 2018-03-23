McTIERNAN, Dennis E.

McTIERNAN - Dennis E. March 21, 2018, age 68, of Cheektowaga. Beloved husband of Avon (nee Amato); dear father of Dennis M. and David (Lindsey Knight); loving grandfather of Marissa; brother of Cheryl (Thomas) Drews and the late Edward (Sharon) McTiernan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-7PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, Saturday 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. Dennis was a Vietnam Army veteran and a member of Buick Club. Donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com