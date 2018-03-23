May 2017 fatal shooting in Buffalo deemed justified

A May 2017 fatal shooting on Holt Street in Buffalo has been determined to be a justifiable homicide, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Friday.

Thomas Mayfield, 29, was killed May 7 in what investigators from the Buffalo Police Department and the district attorney's office have determined to be a drug-related attempted robbery, Flynn said.

Mayfield and three others entered the home and a struggle ensued with a man who lived in the apartment. Mayfield and at least one of the other people who entered the home had guns, the district attorney said.

During the struggle, the resident – who was at home with a 6-month-old baby – picked up one of the guns brought in by the assailants and fatally shot Mayfield. The other three assailants have not been identified and remain at large, Flynn said.

Flynn declined to identify the man who shot Mayfield.