Man charged after being found allegedly unconscious with woman in vehicle

A motorist from Lakewood was arrested on drug charges Friday by Jamestown Police after he and a female passenger were allegedly found passed out in a vehicle, according to Jamestown Police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to Spring Street in Jamestown to check on the well-being of two allegedly unconscious people in a vehicle, Jamestown Police said.

Crews from the Jamestown Fire Department were already on the scene speaking to Jeffrey L. Shriver and his passenger, Jamestown Police said.

Jamestown Police said Shriver was unable to answer questions and appeared to be intoxicated.

A search of his vehicle yielded cocaine and methamphetamine, Jamestown Police said.

Shriver was charged with fifth- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, Jamestown Police said.