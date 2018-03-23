Man, 28, sentenced to 12 months following conviction for heroin sales

A man who was convicted of selling heroin was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Adalberto Cruz, 28, of Puerto Rico, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash, who handled the case, said that on Feb. 25, 2015, Cruz distributed heroin on the West Side of Buffalo.

Cruz was arrested following an investigation that involved undercover purchases by the State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team and Buffalo Police, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The case was additionally investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.