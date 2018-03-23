MacDONALD, Alexander J. "Sandy"

MacDONALD - Alexander J. "Sandy" March 22, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Lexner). Father of Margaret (Donald) Jablonski, Barb (Chet) Kozlowski, Sheryl (Charlie) Cook, Robert (Amy) and Scott (Johanna) MacDonald. Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters and several step- grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Rose (late Richard) Smith, Frances Brennan and the late Mary (late Zenith) Zak and Bobby Ann Freeman and was predeceased by grandson Barry Tirko. The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday from 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM at St. John XXIII Parish. Please assemble at church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or a charity of your choice. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com