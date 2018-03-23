LOUGHREY, Patricia A. (Thiesen)

March 22, 2018, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Carl W. Loughrey. Devoted mother of Heather (Michael) Trost, Holly (Tom) Wilson, Kevin (Magda), Keith (Joelle) and the late Scott and Craig Loughrey. Former mother-in-law of Melanie Loughrey-Burrows. Loving grandmother of Jason (Stacey) Trost, Erika (Bryan) Carl, Adam and Carl (Jennifer) Trost, Victoria Vizzi, Nicolette Loughrey, Corin Loughrey, Ryan (Meredith), Collin, Caitlin, Kristina and the late Scott Loughrey and 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday from 12:00 noon - 4:00 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Monday at 10:45 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com