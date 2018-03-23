Share this article

Inside linebacker Will Compton spent time earlier this week with the Bills and took a physical. (Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

Linebacker Will Compton, who visited Bills, will continue free-agent tour with Titans

Free-agent linebacker Will Compton will visit the Tennessee Titans on Friday and Saturday, according to a report from ESPN's John Keim.

Compton spent time earlier this week with the Bills and took a physical.

Compton, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, played in nine games last season for Washington with three starts, 19 tackles and an interception. His season ended in mid-November with a Lisfranc foot sprain. In 2016, he had a career-high 106 tackles and started 15 games.

