LEWANDOWSKI, George Leonard, Sr.

LEWANDOWSKI - George Leonard, Sr. 88, husband of Jean Casey Lewandowski, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Helen Lewandowski. George served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in France. He spent his career as Network Designer in the telecommunication industry. George enjoyed figure skating, golf, and fishing, and he played the clarinet. George was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by daughter, Lisa Wischhusen (Mike), of Greer, SC, son, George L. Lewandowski, Jr. (Dana), of Waxhaw, NC; and grandsons, Matthew and Mark Wischhusen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Florence; twin daughters, Mary and Anne; six brothers; and six sisters. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Lewiston, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bing Center for Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. Mayer 548, Boston, MA 02215. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.