Los Angeles DA's office offers details on dropping Zay Jones case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office offered more details Friday on why it decided against any prosecution of Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones as a result of his erratic behavior on Monday night.

Representatives of the apartment building declined to press charges over the estimated $20,000 in damages that occurred. In addition, prosecutors determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that Jones acted with malice, according to a charge evaluation worksheet provided by the district attorney's office.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after an altercation with his brother. A naked Jones was bloodied, and glass doors and windows were broken in the incident on the 30th floor of the building.

"Without victim cooperation," the report stated, referring to the building owner, the amount of loss cannot be determined.

In addition to not having a cooperative victim and lack of proof establishing the monetary amount of damages, the report stated, California law requires "malice," the intent to do a wrongful act with intent to annoy or injure someone else.

The worksheet stated that Jones had assumed financial responsibility for the damages, which an apartment representative told police Monday amounted to $20,000. The video footage of the incident shown by TMZ Sports was captured by a surveillance camera in a doorbell of a neighbor's apartment.