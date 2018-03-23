KRUSZKA, Joanne E. (Holland)

March 21, 2018, age 76; beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Kruszka; loving mother of Scott (Denise) Smith and Lori Hoffmann; step-mother of Linda (Michael) Hoffmeister, Jane (Mark) O'Shaughnessy, Nancy (Steven) Bennett, and Susan (Joel) Burgio; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren. The family will be present Sunday from 12-2 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where a Memorial Service will follow at 2 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joanne's memory to the Marilla Volunteer Fire Company at 1950 West Ave., Marilla, NY 14102. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com