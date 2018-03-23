KeyBank CEO's total compensation holds steady at $8.15 million

KeyBank chairman and CEO Beth E. Mooney's total compensation last year was virtually unchanged from the year before, at $8.15 million.

Mooney's base salary of $1 million was the same as it was in 2016, according to a regulatory filing.

Mooney's total compensation of $8.15 million — a decline of 0.25 percent from 2016 —was 118 times that of the median total compensation of all Key employees except the CEO, which was $68,875. Median means that half of Key employees made less than that amount and half made more than that.

KeyBank will hold its annual shareholders meeting on May 10 in its home base of Cleveland. Last year, the bank took the rare step of holding the annual meeting outside of Cleveland, in Buffalo, as a nod to the bank's increased presence in the Buffalo Niagara region following its 2016 acquisition of First Niagara Bank.

The slate of 15 directors up for election at the annual meeting includes two from Buffalo: Gary Crosby, who was formerly CEO of First Niagara, and William Gisel Jr., president and CEO of Rich Products Corp.