Josh Allen says Pro Day is 'one thing more to check off the box'

Josh Allen's arm strength has been among the traits talked about most as teams continued their evaluations of the top quarterbacks available in the NFL Draft. Allen's 70-yard throw at the scouting combine last month led to oohs and aahs among those watching.

Allen's Pro Day is Friday in Laramie, Wyo., and while he might not be uncorking too many 70-yard throws, he said he has a routine built with 74 throws that "should demonstrate every type of throw, every instance of throw," Allen told Sirius XM NFL Radio.

The NFL Network will air Allen's Pro Day at 2 p.m.

“The script is really just a plan of what types of throws you’re going to make at Pro Day,” Allen said. “Obviously, you want to showcase your talent and showcase your ability and also showcase improvement that you’ve made over the past offseason."

Allen also is expected to meet with several teams in Laramie and then will have private workouts as well in the coming weeks.

“My schedule’s pretty jammed-packed,” Allen said. “I’m meeting with quite a bit of teams. They want to come to Laramie, they want to get to know who I am, so sitting down to dinner with a few teams. Obviously, they’ve all seen me throw the past couple months and throughout my collegiate career. But Pro Day is just kind of one thing more to check off the box.”