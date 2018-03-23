James Pernick named athletic director at Mount St. Mary

Mount St. Mary Academy has appointed James Pernick, Jr. as its new athletic director, principal Dawn Riggie announced Thursday.

A 1986 grad of St. Joe’s, Pernick was inducted into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013 after starring at Niagara University and playing 10 seasons in AAA Muny and the Suburban Leagues.

“I’m so excited to start working at Mount St. Mary,” Pernick said in a press release. “The school has a great tradition of success in athletics, and I really look forward to building on it.”

Pernick has more than 20 years of coaching experience in both softball and baseball at the collegiate, high school and club levels. He is also co-owner of All In Sports Complex in Cheektowaga.

“We know that Jim brings much to our program, and we are eager for him to make his mark,” Riggie said. “His experience is vast, especially with athletes at the high school level. We believe this will be great for Thunder athletics.”