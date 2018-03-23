Huntley Station is officially for sale

Wanna buy a power plant?

The Huntley Station, the coal-fired power plant that shut down two years ago, is now officially for sale. The plant's owner, NRG Energy, has listed the 84-acre site with local real estate broker CBRE/Buffalo.

The asking price? Neither CBRE nor NRG is saying.

"We will be looking for proposals from qualified buyers, rather than setting a specific asking price," said Robert L. Dimmig, the former executive director of the Town of Tonawanda Development Corp. who now is a CBRE sales associate.

The property, which also includes two off-site parcels that span 124 acres, has a number of different structures and more than 2.5 million square feet of space. The site, located at 3500 River Road and 4293 River Road in the Town of Tonawanda, also includes a 756-foot dock along the Niagara River.

“We cannot predict what the eventual use will be, but we believe the site could be redeveloped and adapted in a variety of ways,” said David Gaier, an NRG spokesman.

The Town of Tonawanda last year also sought proposals from energy companies, site selectors and developers interested in redeveloping the site.