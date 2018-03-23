HARVEY, Linda (Reitmeier)

HARVEY - Linda (nee Reitmeier)

March 21, 2018, age 56; daughter of Claudia (Walker) and the late James Reitmeier; dear sister of James (Lori), Bret (Katie) Reitmeier and Karen Etzel; niece of Edwin and Victoria Walker and Charles and Marilyn Schulz; cherished aunt of Zachary, Kevin, Jacob, Holly, Aaron, Heidi and Harrison; dear friend of Sam. Visitation Saturday 3-7 PM at the SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main St., Clarence. Flowers gratefully declined.