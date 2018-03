GORSKI, Gerald Z.

GORSKI - Gerald Z. Of Buffalo, NY, March 21, 2018. Friend of Steven Gombos, Nancy Lubecki, and Dawn. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 in Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family). Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com